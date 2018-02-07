China slams killing of Chinese citizen

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China on Tuesday condemned the apparent targeted killing of a Chinese citizen in Karachi. A Chinese national was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Defence locality by an unknown assailant on Monday.

The man was identified as Chen Zhu, 45. “We strongly condemn the extremist and violent action against Chinese citizens and will continue to closely monitor the progress of the case and provide active assistance to the families of the victims in dealing with the aftermath,” said Spokesperson Geng Shuang of the Chinese Foreign Ministry at a regular news briefing. The spokesperson added that the Chinese consulate general has demanded the police to their “utmost to solve the case and bring the murderers to justice as soon as possible”.

China has noticed that in recent years the Pakistani government has taken a series of anti-terrorism and social security governance actions, said Shuang.

“We support the Pakistani side’s continuous efforts to promote relevant actions and safeguard domestic security and stability”. The spokesman hoped that Pakistan will continue to take measures to guarantee the security of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.