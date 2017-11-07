China slams Indian minister’s visit to disputed border region

Beijing

China has objected to a visit by India’s Defence minister to the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, a disputed region administered by New Delhi but claimed by Beijing, saying the move would block efforts in maintaining peace in the region.

The objection on Monday came a day after Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh to take stock of defence preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto, but disputed border between the two countries.

The Indian Defence minister also tweeted pictures of her visit, including her meeting with Indian army officers.

“An Indian official going to a disputed region on the China-India border will perhaps make the issue even more complex, and is not beneficial to efforts by both parties to maintain peace and tranquility on the border,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

“We hope India can work with China to continue to use talks to appropriately resolve the border issue via negotiation and create good conditions and atmosphere,” she added.—Agencies