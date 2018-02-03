China signs $4m agreement with UNDP for uplift projects in FATA, Balochistan

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

People’s Republic of China and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan have signed US$4 million agreement to support and uplift crisis-hit areas and infrastructure in the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan.

In a unique example of south-south collaboration, China and the UNDP Pakistan have signed this deal to provide assistance for over four months in the areas that have been affected by natural and man-made crises. “China South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund for the Recovery Project in FATA and Balochistan” will help 8,100 families returning to the areas affected by insecurity in FATA to rebuild their lives, says a statement released by the UNDP here on Friday. In Balochistan, about 19,000 school children will benefit as schools that were damaged in the 2010–2011 floods are refurbished.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of China Yao Jing said the successful launching of this project renewed our commitment to deliver strong support to the people of Pakistan. In future, too, China will continue to increase the grant assistance to Pakistan, enriching the categories and sectors, expanding the input into areas with pressing demands including FATA and Balochistan, said Yao Jing.

Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said the government of Pakistan was thankful to the Government of China for the initiative to provide immediate response to meet the needs of communities in FATA and Balochistan. The project would support the people in restoration of livelihoods and help to rebuild their lives, said Aslam.

UNDP Pakistan Country Director Ignacio Artaza was of the view that FATA and Balochistan were amongst the country’s least developed regions and, in recent years, had been severely affected by disasters. This support from China would help temporarily displaced families get back on their feet as they return home after years of uncertainty, and help ensure that schools in Balochistan meet the necessary conditions to keep young students in school.”

The recovery project was supported by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) of the People’s Republic of China and implemented by UNDP. The project aims to provide immediate response to meet the needs of the affected individual and communities through the distribution of essential supplies for the restoration of livelihoods. This initiative builds on UNDP’s ongoing support for early recovery and rehabilitation of affected populations in Pakistan and will provide 56,700 people (8,100 families) in Kurram, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber and Orakzai Agencies with construction kits to rebuild their homes, as well as essential household items.

In Balochistan’s Naseerabad, Jafferabad and Sohbatpur districts, which were the worst affected by the 2010–2011 floods, 375 schools will receive new furniture and education kits. The project will be implemented in partnership with government stakeholders including the Disaster Management Authority, FATA Secretariat and Temporarily Displaced People Secretariat in FATA, and in Balochistan the Departments of Education and Planning and Development.