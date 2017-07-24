China shuts down 3,918 illegal websites in second quarter

Beijing

A total of 3,918 illegal websites were shut down by China’s Internet watchdogs from April to June, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement Saturday. The websites included those that published content that jeopardized national security, and those that spread violence, vulgarity or ungrounded rumors, according to the statement. Up to 316 cases related to illegal websites were handed to judicial organs in the same period, the CAC said. More than 810,000 illicit cyber accounts were also closed in the second quarter of the year, the statement read. Moreover, 443 websites were summoned by cyber watchdogs for law-breaking while 172 received warnings, as part of cyber law enforcement that has been highlighted over the months, according to the statement.—Xinhua