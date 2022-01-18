China sends over 4,000 tons of rice to Syria as humanitarian aid

Syria received more than 4,000 tons of rice from China on Sunday, the latest in a long line of humanitarian supplies China has provided to Syria to ease the Syrian people’s suffering.

Feng Biao, China’s ambassador to Syria, signed a delivery note with Khaled Hboubati, the head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), at the headquar-ters of SARC in Damascus, for the food aid.

Hboubati thanked China for its assistance to the Syrian people, as he signed the receipt document for the food supply. The Chinese ambassador hoped his country’s con-tinued assistance will alleviate the Syrian people’s suffering.“We hope that the aid will help to alleviate the suf-fering of Syrians, and on this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to the SARC for their col-laboration,” the ambassador said. —Agencies