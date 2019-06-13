Beijing

China sees a promising future of ‘One Belt and one Road” initiative as over the past six years, more than 150 countries and international organizations have endorsed it.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang at a regular press conference while commenting on a American Think Tank Asia Association Policy Research Institute’s report.

The circle of friends has been continuously expanded that fully support it, as they believed the initiative is a source of common development and leads to shared destiny.

During the 2nd “One Belt, One Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, the Chinese side issued the “Building the Belt and Road Initiative”: Progress, Contribution and Prospects report, which showed the consensus and achievements of all parties to build the “Belt and Road” and raised high Comments and suggestions for quality development.

The Chinese side also issued various documents such as the “One Belt and One Road” Debt Sustainability Analysis Framework, the “Integrity Silk Road Beijing Initiative” and the “Innovation Road” Cooperation Initiative.

These achievements all explain the Chinese side The principle of building and sharing the business, and the willingness of all parties to brainstorm and do their best to promote the construction of the “Belt and Road”, he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that co-construction and sharing is the only way to achieve high-quality development of the “Belt and Road”.

The Belt and Road Initiative is an open and inclusive initiative that all like-minded partners can participate in. China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen policy docking, promote the implementation of the Forum’s achievements, actively build a global interconnection partnership, and promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” international cooperation to achieve new results, he added.—Agencies