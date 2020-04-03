OBSERVER REPORT
BEIJING China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that US officials are making “shameless” comments casting doubt about China’s reporting of coronavirus cases in the country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying reiterated during a daily briefing that China has been open and transparent about the coronavirus outbreak that began in the country late last year, and said the United States should stop politicising a health issue and instead focus on the safety of its people.
China says US officials making shameless comments on virus data
