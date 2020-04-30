China says it has no interest in meddling in US election

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has no interest in interfering in the US presidential election, it said on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try to make him lose his re-election bid in November.

“The US presidential election is an internal affair, we have no interest in interfering in it,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing.

“We hope the people of the US will not drag China into its election politics.”

Geng reiterated during Thursday’s briefing that China was a victim of the epidemic and not its accomplice, adding that attempts by “certain politicans” to shift the blame away from their poor handling of the outbreak to Beijing would only “expose the problems of the US itself”.

“The US should know this: the enemy is the virus, not China,” he said.