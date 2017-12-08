China says Indian drone ‘invaded’ its airspace, crashed

Our Correspondent

Beijing

An Indian drone has “invaded” China’s airspace and crashed, China’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

“The Indian move violated China’s territorial sovereignty. We strongly express our dissatisfaction and opposition,” deputy director of the army’s western theatre combat bureau, Zhang Shuili, said in a statement. Zhang did not give details about when or where the incident happened.

Chinese border troops “took a professional and responsible attitude” and carried out identification verification of the device, Zhang said.

“We will earnestly fulfil our mission of duty and firmly defend the sovereignty and security of our country,” he added.