BEIJING – As the multi-billion flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become a target of foreign elements, Beijing said that any attempt to sabotage its friendship with Pakistan or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not succeed.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in a recent media interaction, said no attempt to sabotage the friendship between Iron Brothers and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will succeed.

He also cleared the air about the deaths of Chinese officials in the Gwadar attack, saying no Chinese citizens were killed or injured. He strongly condemned the attack, and asked Pakistani authorities to “bring the perpetrators to justice and take actions to keep Chinese nationals safe”.

Mr Wenbin further mentioned activating an emergency response mechanism, and reminding Chinese nationals, companies and project construction teams in Pakistan to remain cautious, and advised them to upgrade security measures, closely follow the security situation on the ground, guard against security risks and keep themselves safe.

He reiterated that Beijing will continue to work with Islamabad to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and effectively protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan and China are referred to as all-weather strategic partners due to their close and enduring relationship that spans various fields, including politics, economics, military, and cultural ties. The partnership between Islamabad and Beijing has been built on mutual interests, historical connections, and shared geopolitical considerations.