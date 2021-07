Our Correspondent Beijing

China is shocked and saddened at the reports of casualties in the incident in Pakistan’s Khyber Pukhtunkhaw province on Wednesday.

This was stated by China’s official Spokesman Lijian Zhao while commenting on the deadly incident in Dasu, Upper Kohistan, when a bus carrying Chinese engineers and Pakistanis suffered a tragic incident killing 13 people.

Mr. Lijian Zhao said, “We mourn for those who lost their lives and express sympathy to their families and the injured.