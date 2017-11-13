China, S. Korean presidents meet on ties, peninsular scene

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on bilateral ties and the Korean Peninsula situation.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Xi told Moon that China and South Korea are close neighbors that can not move away and are natural cooperation partners.

The two countries share broad common interests in promoting their economic and social progress, and in realizing regional peace, stability and prosperity, said Xi.

He added that friendly exchanges and win-win cooperation have always been the main theme of China-South Korea diplomatic relations since they were forged 25 years ago, while China places importance on its relations with South Korea.

China stands ready to join hands with South Korea to push for the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, Xi said, as good bilateral ties are in accordance with the trend of history and time, as well as the common expectation of the two peoples.

Noting that the China-South Korea relations are at a crucial stage, Xi said both sides need to respect each other’s core interests and major concern, maintain political mutual trust, and enhance communication and coordination.

Xi reiterated China’s stance on the issue of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). He stressed that on such high-stake issues, the two sides should take an attitude that is responsible to history, to bilateral ties and to both peoples, and make decisions that can stand the test of history, so as to steadily move forward bilateral relations in the right direction.

Noting the important leading role of high-level interactions on bilateral ties, Xi welcomed South Korea’s foreign minister to visit China this month.

Xi said the two countries need to make an over-all plan for developing bilateral ties in the next stage and discuss how to expand cooperation in international and regional affairs.

He urged both sides to deepen practical cooperation and communication in various fields, so as to better serve the interests of the two peoples.

Moon congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and his re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, saying he supports Xi’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. South Korea supports the Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to actively participate in its implementation, he said, while calling for concerted efforts to resume bilateral high-level exchanges and cooperation in various fields as soon as possible.—Xinhua