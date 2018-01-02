China-Russian oil pipeline begins operation

Beijing

China-Russian new oil pipeline began commercial operation on Monday, raising Beijing’s annual imports of Moscow crude oil from fifteen million to thirty million tons annually through pipeline.

According to report, the second pipeline from Mohe to city of Daqing in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province is intended to deepen energy cooperation between China and Russia. The pipeline also serves the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. The construction on the 941.8-km-long second pipeline began in August 2016.—Agencies