China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), a 41-year-old male in the eastern province of Jiangsu has been verified as the first human case of bird flu infection with the H10N3 strain.

The individual, a Zhenjiang resident, was admitted to the hospital on April 28 after acquiring a fever and other symptoms, according to the NHC.

On May 28, he was diagnosed with the H10N3 avian influenza virus, according to the report, which did not specify how the guy became infected with the virus.

According to the NHC, H10N3 is a low pathogenic, or less severe, strain of the virus in poultry, and the probability of it spreading on a broad scale is quite low.

The patient was stable and ready to leave the hospital. No more cases had been discovered via medical examination of his close contacts.

In China, there are many distinct strains of avian influenza, and some of them occasionally infect humans, generally individuals who interact with poultry. Since the H7N9 variant killed roughly 300 people in 2016-2017, there have been no substantial numbers of human illnesses with bird flu.

According to the NHC, no additional cases of H10N3 illness in humans have been detected in the world.

