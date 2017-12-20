China rejects US reservations over CPEC

Observer Report

Beijing

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has rejected reservations of the US over the CPEC project saying China’s economic and diplomatic activities around the globe are broadly welcomed by countries all over the world and the international community cannot lose sight of them. It is futile for any country or any report to distort the facts or hurl malicious slander.

The spokesperson said, China will by no means pursue its own development at the expense of other countries’ interests and neither will it give up its own legitimate rights and interests. China firmly safeguards its own sovereignty, security and development interests and no one should have the illusion that China would swallow the bitter fruit of jeopardizing its own interests. China’s development mainly rests upon the hard work of its own people and also benefits from its mutually beneficial cooperation with countries all over the world.

In recent years, China contributed over 30% of the global economic growth rate every year, which speaks volumes for this. We will continue with our efforts to conduct pragmatic cooperation in various areas with countries around the world on the basis of mutual benefit so as to deliver benefits to the Chinese people and people around the globe.

She said, we always believe that as the largest developing country and developed country and the top two largest economies in the world, China and the United States shoulder important responsibilities and have extensive common interests in upholding world peace and stability and promoting global development and prosperity. Cooperation is the only right choice for China and the United States and win-win cooperation can lead to a better future. As two major countries, it is not surprising for China and the United States to have some disagreements. It is advisable for our two countries to properly handle them in a constructive way on the basis of respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns.

We urge the US side to stop deliberately distorting China’s strategic intentions, and abandon such outdated concepts as the Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game, otherwise it will only end up harming itself as well as others. We hope that the United States can correspond with the trend of the times and the will of the people, put the world and China-US relations in perspective, honour the relevant commitments and join hands with China to uphold the sound and steady growth of China-US relations. This is the right choice that serves the interests of the two peoples and people around the world.

Commenting on the National Security Strategy Report issued by the United States she said top two largest economies in the world and two permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States should uphold world peace and stability, promoting global development and prosperity.

Regarding US stance over the question of Taiwan, the Chinese spokesperson said, the position held by the Chinese government on the Taiwan issue is consistent and clear-cut. We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-US joint communiqués and properly handle the Taiwan-related issues, thus avoiding disturbing the overall picture of China-US cooperation.

Regarding Japan’s land-based interceptor system, she said all countries should not only take into account their own security interests but also respect the legitimate security concerns of other countries. We hope that the Japanese side can act cautiously and play a constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Turning to US and Indians reservations on CPEC, she said CPEC is a new cooperation framework jointly built by China and Pakistan with the long-term development of their cooperation across the board in mind. The building of this corridor is not only of positive and great significance to the common development of China and Pakistan but also conducive to promoting the connectivity and shared prosperity of the whole region.

The spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry was asked as to what was significance of Panda Xiang Xiang who has travelled to Japan and made its formal debut in a zoo of Tokyo on Tuesday.

She said, the giant panda is quite adorable and it serves as the “little ambassador” that can promote the friendly exchanges between China and foreign countries. We are convinced that the Japanese people will receive Xiang Xiang with their gracious hospitality.

We also hope that Xiang Xiang can play the positive role of the “little ambassador” in building a closer bond and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and Japanese people and promoting the sound development of China-Japan relations.