China rejects reports Pakistan minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and distorted reports of some local and international media in connection with the courtesy meeting held between China Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri last week.

According to a press release issued by Chinese Embassy here on Sunday, the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China enjoys social stability, sound economic development and harmonious coexistence among ethnic groups.

Some measures are taken against separatism and terrorism for the sake of safeguarding China’s national security and protecting people’s life and property.

