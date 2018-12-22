China rejects NYT report about building military equipment under CPEC

Our Corresponden

Beijing

The Chinese foreign ministry Friday rejected a media report that it was planning to build military equipment including fighter jets under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

“According to our information, the relevant report is not true,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

She remarked that the CPEC was an important framework for cooperation bearing long-term interests for both sides.

The New York Times reported Thursday in a long dispatch claiming that Beijing’s “Belt and Road” plan was taking a “military turn” as Pakistani Air Force and Chinese officials are putting the final touches on a plan to expand Pakistan’s building of Chinese fighter jets, weaponry and other hardware. Referring to the meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CPEC held on December 20 in Beijing.

