China reiterates support to Pakistan as strategic partner

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region. He also reiterated China’s continued to support to Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

Last month, COAS had said that the armies of both countries will continue to contribute towards safeguarding shared interests, terming the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army brothers in arms, a statement issued by the ISPR said.

The army chief was speaking at the 94th anniversary of the founding of PLA commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rang, Defence Attache Major General Chen Wenrong, officials from the Chinese embassy and officers from the tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

On the occasion, according to the ISPR, the defence attaché thanked the COAS for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 94th Anniversary.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-china-desire-durable-peace-in-afghanistan-fm-qureshi/