China reiterates full support to Pakistan

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

China has reassured Pakistan of its support as a strategic partner, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday, amid a rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan following the exit of US troops from Kabul.

The Beijing’s assurance came to Islamabad during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, the developing Afghanistan situation, and regional security took place during the meeting, the military’s media wing said.

The army chief reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the ISPR said.

“[The] visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan,” it added.