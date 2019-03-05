China ready to play role in easing Indo-Pak tension

Beijing

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said that the Chinese government is ready to play constructive role, easing tension between the Pakistan and India.

“The Chinese side has maintained close communication with India and Pakistan and has been doing the work of persuading and promoting talks. We are willing to continue to play such a constructive role,” he said while speaking at a regular news briefing here on Monday.

About Russian government’s statement on the situation, the spokesperson said, “We welcome all positive measures that will help ease the current regional situation and promote regional peace and stability.

Lu Kang added, “We have said many times that India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia. We very much hope that the two sides can maintain good-neighborliness and friendship and resolve their mutual problems through friendly consultations.” China’s principled position is that we encourage the relevant parties in the international community to make all constructive efforts that are conducive to promoting the relaxation of the regional situation and maintaining peace and stability in the region.” To a question, the spokesperson told reporters that on March 2, the 46th meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council (OIC) in Abu Dhabi adopted a resolution to positively evaluate and fully affirm the Chinese government’s efforts to care for Chinese Muslims and expressed its willingness to strengthen Cooperation with China. The Chinese side highly appreciates this. “Not long ago, when the OIC delegation came to China to hold political consultations with China, they also went to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to visit and witnessed the local Muslims living and working in peace and freedom of religious belief.

The delegation highly appreciated the Chinese people’s religious freedom policy pursued by the Chinese government and actively affirmed China’s preventive counter-terrorism and de-extremization efforts. In fact, China has long maintained traditional friendship with Islamic countries, and China has maintained close communication and exchanges with OIC.

Under the current situation, China is willing to work with OIC to further deepen China’s mutually beneficial cooperation with the Islamic world and OIC, and to make the relationship between the two sides a model for civilized exchanges and a model for South-South cooperation.” He added.—INP

