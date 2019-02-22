China ready to extend more finance for clean Karachi: CG

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chinese Counsel General in Karachi, Wang Yu said that the Government of China is keen to see Karachi a clean city and is ready to provide finance, if needed, for this purpose. Chinese envoy was speaking at a ceremony to handover Garbage Tractor and Loading Bike to the Pakistan’s youngest Councilor Mustafa Karani, from UC-18 Al-Falah area of PS-129, here at the Governor House, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail thanked the Chinese Consulate for offering more Garbage Tractors and Loading Bikes to the City Government to keep Karachi clean.

The Governor recalled that Sino-Pakistan friendship went back to decades which was becoming stronger with the passage of time. In future, he said, these two border countries would expand their cooperation and partnership in more sectors especially in the economy.

He said the friendship did not exist only between the two governments but in the peoples of the two countries. “Pakistanis and Chinese do feel at home when they visit each other’s country,” he remarked.

To a media question, the Governor said the accountability process was going across the board and on merit. For the first time, it was being carried in very transparent manner to the satisfaction of even the common man.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insfaf’s members of Sindh Assembly from Karachi Dr. Imran Ali Shah, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Mr. Riaz Haider, Mr. Adeel Ahmed Khan, and CPLC, Chief Zubair Habib were also present.

Share on: WhatsApp