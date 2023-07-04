BEIJING – China’s President Xi Jinping attended Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit via video link and he stressed pragmatic cooperation and accelerating economic recovery.

In his virtual address to leaders attending the SCO moot, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized efforts to safeguard regional peace and mentioned achieving stability which he called a common responsibility of the state.

Chinese President said Beijing would take steps for economic globalization, and oppose protectionism, unilateral sanctions, and extension of national security concepts.

Mr. Xi further vowed to promote political solutions to deal with global and regional issues.

Beijing has used SCO as a platform for its diplomatic initiatives, including its efforts to promote multilateralism, and regional stability through the body’s framework. The country holds significant influence within the world’s largest regional organization, which operates on the principle of consensus-based decision-making.

SCO is headquartered in the Chinese capital, but this year summit is virtually held by India, with leaders of Pakistan, Russia, and several Central Asian countries also participating.

For the unversed, Beijing is the largest economy among SCO member states and the country used the platform to strengthen its relationships with neighboring nations, and to promote its foreign policy objectives.