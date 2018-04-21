China reacts to Modi’s remarks against Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Beijing

In a response to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s remarks against Pakistan’s counter-terrorism campaign, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Friday said that terrorism was an enemy of the international community and stressed all parties to strengthen cooperation and work together to deal with it.

“Terrorism is a public enemy of the international community. All parties should strengthen cooperation and work together to deal with it,” Hua Chunying said while responding to a question in this regard during her regular press briefing here.

“We hope that the international community will actively support Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts and continue to cooperate effectively with Pakistan in the anti-terrorism field,” she added. When asked will the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign minister’s meeting discuss anti-terrorism issues, the spokesperson said that maintaining the security and stability of the region and promoting the common development and prosperity of member states were the purposes of the SCO.

Since its establishment, the SCO has always put the security field as its key cooperation direction, she added.

Hua Chunying informed the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of SCO member states will exchange views on cooperation in various fields and on major international and regional issues.

“We hope and believe that all parties will use this conference as an opportunity to vigorously promote the “Shanghai spirit”, consolidate good neighbourliness and friendship, solidarity and mutual trust, gather more consensus on cooperation, and jointly promote the SCO’s new development.