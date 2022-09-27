China reacts to Blinken’s comments on Pakistan-China cooperation

Beijing: Hours after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested Pakistan seek debt relief from China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a strong-worded reaction.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry instead suggested the US help Pakistani people with “real action” rather than just commenting on China-Pakistan cooperation.

“The US had better help [the] Pakistani people with real action rather than just commenting on [China-Pakistan] cooperation,” the Chinese FM said while responding to US’ calls for Pakistan to apply for debt relief from China.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the country.

Blinken made the remarks after holding talks in Washington with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods,” Blinken said.

It is important to know that during the meeting between Secretary of State Blinken and FM Bilawal, the US announced additional assistance of $10 million for food security to support the people of Pakistan as Islamabad engages in the rehabilitation process of millions of flood-affected people.

For its part, China as well has also continuously supported Pakistan, especially in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

Chinese association donates RMB 125 million for flood-hit Pakistan

The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) on Sunday donated relief and rehabilitation assistance worth RMB 125 million for the flood victims of Pakistan.

At a ceremony held in Beijing, Lin Songtian, President of the CPAFFC, shared his grief and condolences with the bereaved families. He said that in the wake of the devastating floods, the government and people of China had made a substantive contribution to Pakistan’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said that Chinese assistance to Pakistan was demonstrative of its unique friendship with Pakistan and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.

President Lin highlighted that besides ongoing assistance, China would also play its role in post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.