China reacts after ‘attack’ on nationals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – China said on Wednesday that it will do its best with Pakistan to properly deal with the aftermath of a recent incident in which at least 12 people including nine Chinese nationals were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At around 7 am on 14th July local time, a Chinese company’s shuttle bus carrying working staff on the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was hit by blast on its way to the construction site, said the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan in a statement.

“Up to now, 9 Chinese citizens and 3 Pakistani citizens were unfortunately dead and some injured. Investigation to the incident is underway,” it said.

The embassy said it has launched the emergency plan immediately, contacted the Pakistani military, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and other relevant parties, and requested Pakistan to carry out rescue and treatment in the first place, and strengthen security protection for the Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and investigate the incident thoroughly.

“The Pakistani military has instantly organized rescue and dispatched helicopters to transfer the injured,” read the statement.

The embassy also expressed its deep condolences to the victims and sympathy for the injured.

It also reminded Chinese citizens, enterprises, and projects in Pakistan to stay on alert, pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen security protection, take strict precautions, and stop going out unless necessary.

