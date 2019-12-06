China puts curbs on US diplomats in tit-for-tat move

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BEIJING

China on Friday said it had

taken “reciprocal” measures

against US diplomats in the

country, ordering them to notify

the foreign ministry before

meeting with local officials.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman

Hua Chunying said

China had notified the US embassy

of the new measures on

Wednesday, which she said

were a “countermeasure” to

Washington’s decision in October

to restrict Chinese diplomats.

“We once again urge

the US side to correct its mistakes

and revoke the relevant

rules,” she told reporters at a

press briefing. On Friday,

Hua said that US diplomats

would have to notify the

foreign ministry five working

days in advance, and that

China would respond “according

to the US’s practice.