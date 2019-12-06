OUR CORRESPONDENT
BEIJING
China on Friday said it had
taken “reciprocal” measures
against US diplomats in the
country, ordering them to notify
the foreign ministry before
meeting with local officials.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman
Hua Chunying said
China had notified the US embassy
of the new measures on
Wednesday, which she said
were a “countermeasure” to
Washington’s decision in October
to restrict Chinese diplomats.
“We once again urge
the US side to correct its mistakes
and revoke the relevant
rules,” she told reporters at a
press briefing. On Friday,
Hua said that US diplomats
would have to notify the
foreign ministry five working
days in advance, and that
China would respond “according
to the US’s practice.
China puts curbs on US diplomats in tit-for-tat move
