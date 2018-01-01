China to push CPEC with greater vigor in 2018: Xi

BEIJING : China will actively push its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that includes China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with greater vigor.

This was stated by President Xi Jinping in his New Year message. He announced that BRI will remain their priority’s agenda in 2018. CPEC is major and pilot phase of BRI.

Highlighting China’s ambitious future goals, he said China will have a “say” on all major international issues and will resolutely uphold the authority and status of the UN, actively fulfill China’s international obligations and duties.

He also said that China will remain firmly committed to the pledges to tackle climate change, actively push for the BRI and always be a builder of world peace, contributor of global development and keeper of international order.

“As a responsible major country, China has something to say,” Xi said in his first New Year address of his second-five year term, telecast live all over the country. The BRI through which China seeks to build its influence in the world through a host road, rail and port connectivity projects also incorporates China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Xi said the Chinese people are ready to chart out a more prosperous, peaceful future for humanity, with people from other countries.

Though progress has been made, he said, few issues of public concern remain, official news agency Xinhua reported. “That is why we should strengthen our sense of responsibility and do a good job of ensuring the people’s well-being,” Xi said.

“The well-being of our people is the Party and the government’s greatest political achievement. Our cadres should put the people’s state of living at the heart, and help them live a better life,” he said.

He vowed to eradicate poverty. They have already eradicated poverty among over 650 million people in the last three decades. By 2020, all rural residents living below the current poverty line would be lifted out of poverty, Xi said, adding that it will be the first time in China’s history that extreme poverty will be completely eliminated.

“It is our solemn promise. Only three years are left to 2020. Every one of us must be called to action, do our best, take targeted measures to secure victories one after another,” he said.

“This is a great cause, important to both the Chinese nation and humanity. Let’s do it together and make it happen,” he said. He also said China would resolutely carry out reform in 2018.

“We will take the opportunity of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up in 2018 to further carry out reform, as reform and opening-up is the path we must take to make progress in contemporary China and to realise the Chinese dream,” Xi said.

China’s great achievement of development was made by the people and for the people, and that among the people’s most pressing concerns were education, employment, income, social security, health care, elderly care, housing and environmental protection, he said. He extended New Year greetings to all Chinese and best wishes to friends all over the world.

Orignally published by INP