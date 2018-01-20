China pursues peaceful development: Spokesperson

BEIJING : China has denied that it was a disruptive power in the Indo-Pacific region as described by the head of the U.S. military’s Pacific command at a meeting in New Delhi.

China advances a new type of international relations featured mutual respect, fairness and justice, cooperation and win-win, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

Lu made the remarks in response to the comment by Admiral Harry Harris at the security meeting sponsored by the Indian government Thursday. Harris was joined by the chief of staff, joint staff of Japan and the head of the Indian navy.

“It’s just comment made by some individuals. It is not the first time they have done so,” Lu said.

“From a perspective of normal logic, China’s efforts to build a new type of international relations should not make anyone who loves peace and seeks common prosperity feel discomfort and disturbed,” said Lu. “If anyone sees such efforts as a ‘disruptive force,’ we should ask them what are they worried about?”

Lu said China has played a better role in the international community, and provided more constructive public goods to the world, such as the Belt and Road initiative.

“I hope more attention can be paid to the reaction and comments of the majority of international community. Of course, there is always deep unease about China from some persons and certain countries,” said Lu.

Harris reportedly also said China’s action had cause disquiet in three members of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations.

“We have not heard these three countries express their disquiet,” Lu said.

China has maintained its sovereignty and maritime rights in the East China Sea, said Lu, who added China and Japan have been communicating over the East China Sea issue, with Japan voicing hope to improve ties with China. He urged Japan to walk the talk.

