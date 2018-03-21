China pursues peaceful development: Li Keqiang

Beijing

Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday that China pursues peaceful development and will never seek expansion.

It is a misinterpretation to see China’s cooperation with other countries and its assistance to underdeveloped ones as strategic expansion, Li told a press conference following the conclusion of the annual legislative session.

“We will focus on managing our own affairs well,” he said.

China’s business cooperation with other countries follows market principles and business rules, and its assistance to the developing countries comes without any political strings attached, which is far from political infiltration, the premier said.

Li noted that in pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative, China follows the principle of seeking shared benefits through consultation and collaboration.

He said China’s economic growth contributes to both global recovery and global peace, as stronger cooperation and trade bring more negotiations and keep conflicts away.

As a developing country, China hopes for a peaceful international environment to achieve modernization, he said, promising that the country will not seek hegemony even if it grows stronger in the future.

China will not abandon a single inch of its own land, nor will it take or occupy an inch of land of others, the premier said.

While China is ready to fulfill its due international responsibilities as a large developing country, the country will focus on managing its own affairs well, as it is still confronted with many difficulties and pressing issues concerning people’s life, he said.

“China is clear about the heavy agenda it faces,” said the premier.

Replying to a question, Premier Li Keqiang said, there will be no winner in a trade war should one happen between China and the United States.

A trade “war” would go against the principles of trade — negotiation, consultation and dialogue, according to Li. China hopes both sides act rationally rather than emotionally, he said.

Last year, China-U.S. trade reached about 580 billion US dollars. Such a substantial trade volume could not have been achieved without business rules and market principles, he said.

“A large trade deficit is not something [that] we want to see,” said Li. “What we want is balanced trade, otherwise bilateral trade would not be sustainable.” —Xinhua