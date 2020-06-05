China proud of supporting Pakistan to curb Covid-19

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China is proud of supporting Pakistan to curb COVID-19 through its medical experts and equipment.

In a statement at regular news briefing, he said, “To help Pakistan respond to COVID-19 and live up to the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Chinese PLA sent a 10-member team of experts to Pakistan on April 25. In more than a month of time, the team, paying no attention to the risks and hard work ahead, made multiple field trips to local medical institutions, exchanged experience with Pakistan’s health departments and medical experts, and offered guidance to their medical staff on treatment. All sectors of the Pakistani society recognize and speak highly of these concrete actions, a manifestation of the profound friendship between China and Pakistan sharing weal and woe. President Alvi had a cordial meeting with the medical team on June 3, during which he spoke highly of their contribution to Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and praised the team for showing the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The medical team dispatched by the Chinese PLA to Pakistan is the epitome of the friendly relations .