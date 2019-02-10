China protests Modi’s visit to disputed border

Beijing

China has protested the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, a region located on the border between the two countries.

“The Chinese government never recognised ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

“China urges the Indian side to … refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question,” added Hua, some hours after Modi’s visit to the contested area, during which he inaugurated building work for two airports. — Agencies

