China to promote cooperation with Germany: Li

Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday that Beijing is willing to join Berlin in promoting bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Li made the remarks in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two heads of government spoke highly of the new progress the two sides have achieved over the past year in bilateral ties and cooperation.

Li said China would like to maintain high-level exchanges with the German side, and ensure the new round of China-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultation a success, stress pragmatism in planning so as to promote bilateral cooperation to a deeper, broader and higher level.

Beijing welcomes businesses of all nations, including those from Germany, to expand their investment in China, Li said.

He added that the Chinese government is willing to create a business environment that treats Chinese and foreign enterprises equally so that they can compete fairly.—Xinhua