China praises Sino-Pak vaccine effort to fight Covid-19

Observer Report Beijing

“The vaccine cooperation demonstrates not only our mutual assistance as all weather strategic cooperative partners but also our joint efforts as two developing countries to make vaccine a global public good and to promote their accessibility and affordability in fellow developing countries”, he said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that in the early hours on Monday, a batch of inactivated Covid-19 vaccines donated by Chinese government to Pakistan arrived in Islamabad. “It was the first batch of vaccine provided by the Chinese government to another country and a concrete step in honouring President Xi’s pledge of making Covid-19 vaccine a global public good,” he added.

He remarked that China and Pakistan are all weather strategic partners, adding, Since the Covid-19 began, the two countries have been supporting and assisting each other.