China practicing a real democracy: Xi

BEIJING : Upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China is not discarding democracy but forming wider and more effective democracy, President Xi Jinping said.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remark while attending a discussion with political advisers from the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, China Zhi Gong Dang, China Democratic League and advisers with no party affiliation.

Xi said socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era that requires strengthening the CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultative system, developing socialist democratic politics and striving to secure the decisive victory of building a moderately prosperous society.

He encouraged the non-Communist parties and advisers without party affiliation to increase their confidence, adopt political determination, take an active role in giving advice and reach more consensus.

During the meeting, eight political advisers elaborated on issues such as deepening reform and opening-up, diplomacy, innovation and scientific appraisal.

After listening to the suggestions, Xi said he was glad to talk with members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee and that relevant departments must attach great importance to their suggestions.

Over the past five years, he said, the CPC has upheld socialism with Chinese characteristics, putting forward a series of key policies, implementing a series of great measures, overcoming numerous difficulties and making historical progress.

Such progress is not easy to achieve, he said, adding that progress is the result of the CPC’s firm leadership, as well as the hard work of all the people. Non-Communist parties and those without party affiliation have also contributed to the progress, he said.

The CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultative system is a basic part of China and a new type of political system that grows from the nation’s soil, Xi said.

The system is an integration of Marxist theory and China’s reality, aiming for fundamental benefits for the widest range of people and avoiding the disadvantages of an old political party system that presents the interests of a small group of people, Xi said.

Under the Chinese system, all political parties and those without any party affiliation are united in striving for the same goals — avoiding such situations as a single party without supervision or the vicious competition and rotating governance inherent in other systems, he said.

The system makes a great contribution to the political civilization of mankind, since it’s not only suitable for China’s reality but also accords with nation’s excellent traditional culture of selflessness and inclusiveness, Xi said.

He said the CPC has attached great importance to multiparty cooperation, and the CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultative system not only highlights the Party’s leadership but also stresses socialist democracy.

Xi called for the non-Communist parties to remain true to the original aspiration of building the multiparty cooperation system, maintain their determination to practice socialism with Chinese characteristics and build, develop and improve China’s socialist political party system.

It is hoped that the non-Communist parties and those with no party affiliation will become good advisers, assistants and colleagues of the CPC, Xi said, calling for joint efforts to build the country.

He urged making full use of the platform of political party consultation, resolving issues through more effective discussion and fostering more consensus, wisdom and strength through consultation.

Improving the political party consultation system is absolutely not a superficial performance; it exists to offer real suggestions, Xi said.

Orignally published by INP