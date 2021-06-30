China pledges support to make Pakistan’s capital a smart city

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said on Wednesday that full cooperation will be extended to turn Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, into a smart city.

Nong Rong expressed the resolve during a meeting with Chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmed.

The Chinese envoy appreciated the development projects launched by CDA and its measures to maintain ecological balance, state broadcaster reported.

The Chairman CDA briefed the Chinese Ambassador about his institution and expressed gratitude for extending support.

Last week, the Chinese ambassador donated 700 saplings to the “Ten Billion Trees Tsunami”project launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan with an aim to save the country for effects of climate change.

Glad to donate 7000 saplings to the“Ten Billion Trees Tsunami”project. Hope the tree jointly planted with @SMQureshiPTI will grow day by day, and China-Pak friendship last forever. #PakChinaAt70 pic.twitter.com/ggFMt3gthn — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) June 26, 2021

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that the relationship between all-weather friends, Pakistan and China, will not change whether any kind of pressure is put on Islamabad.

In an interview with China’s state-run state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN), he said: “If pressure is put on Pakistan to change or downgrade its relationship with China, it would not happen because relationship between China and Pakistan is very deep”.

“Whatever will happen, our relationship between the two countries, no matter what pressure is put on us, is not going to be changed,” he reiterated.

Responding to a question, the premier said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a multi-billion dollar project, “is the biggest thing happening in Pakistan”.

He added that it is “very unfair” of the United States and Western powers to pressurise countries like Pakistan to pick sides and downgrade their ties with China.