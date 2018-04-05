China plans to hit US soybeans, planes as trade war looms

Beijing

China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliatory tariffs in an escalating trade duel between the world’s two top economies. The move came hours after President Donald Trump’s administration published its own $50-billion list of Chinese products facing US tariffs over Beijing’s alleged theft of intellectual property and technology. The two powers have engaged in heated rhetoric and tit-for-tat actions that have raised the prospect of a trade war and rattled global markets. Markets in Japan and Australia clung on to marginal gains but China, Hong Kong and South Korea dipped into the red ahead of Beijing’s announcement. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China remains open to talks, “but the opportunity for consultation and negotiation has been missed by the US side time and again”. “The US side should not try to threaten China in a condescending way. We should have give-and-take, instead of threatening the others senselessly,” Geng told reporters before Beijing announced the tariff plan. —APP