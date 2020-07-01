China, Pakistan’s bus firms join hands to tackle COVID-19

Observer Report

Beijing

“We’ve shared our anti-COVID-19 SOPs regarding public transportation with the knockdown (KD) factory in Lahore, Pakistan,” source from China’s Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. (Yutong Bus) said, adding that about 30% of the KD factory’s staff had returned to work, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

According to Yutong Bus, a large-scale modern manufacturing company specialized in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of bus products, they did well in COVID-19 control and prevention at headquarters in China, and therefore they recommended all of the Standing Operation Procedures (SOPs) to their Pakistani employees in Lahore.

At present, SOPs are strictly followed in the KD factory to ensure zero infections of COVID-19.

On top of sharing tips on the control and prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus firm donated a batch of 200,000 masks to Punjab, Pakistan earlier this month. Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi, Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gilani and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

What is more, equipment on the public transport products exported to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic has been upgraded.

For example, the air conditioner and the overhead ventilator are connected to refresh the air; every bus is equipped with an ultraviolet lamp which could complete the interior disinfection in a short time.

When it comes to the bus station and passengers, Yutong Bus listed all of the tips for the disinfection regarding buses, bus stations, ticket lobbies, and waiting rooms. Besides, it has provided sufficient surgical masks for bus staff and passengers.

Whenever a passenger steps into the ticket lobby, he/she must have his/her body temperature taken. Anyone does not wearing a mask is not allowed to enter the ticket hall, and they shall be disinfected again before getting on the bus.