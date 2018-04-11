China, Pakistan, Russia and CPEC

Naveed Aman Khan

China, Pakistan and Russia are bringing multipolar world order to challenge the American dominated unipolar world order with CPEC. No world order is able to withstand the test of time. America has controlled the rest of the world for quite a while, so the emergence of a powerful alliance between China and Pakistan with Russia added into the equation challenges American global dominance and aims at bringing multipolar world order. China and Pakistan used the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a net to catch elusive America and its global dominance. Through CPEC, which promises to help Pakistan emerge as a major power in Asia within the coming years, China wants to connect Europe, the Middle East and Africa with Russia and China dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization, something that would start a new era for Eurasia and the world as a whole. Pakistan with its extensive and strong ties to key global and regional players, including America, China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, plays the role of a bridge in CPEC. This bridge is set to bring major changes to the current America-dominated world order by bringing closer key regional organizations and unions such as the SCO, SAARC, Eurasian Economic Union and others.

CPEC, sure to significantly boost Pakistan’s global position economically, diplomatically and militarily, will also strengthen the SCO, a Eurasian political, economic and military organization headed by China and Russia respectively. The project was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015 and it is part of China’s One Belt One Road Initiative and of particular interest for China. China has increased its CPEC investment to US $62 billion from US $55 billion. The multi-billion dollar project connects Xinjiang in China to the southwestern Pakistani port city of Gwadar which is expected to become the busiest port of the region when CPEC becomes fully operational. More than 50 counties, including the United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey, have expressed serious intentions of joining CPEC.

With the emerging superpower triangle between China, Russia and Pakistan, the three countries are set to transform the volatile region both politically and economically. The three nations have been actively boosting their trade in recent years indicating that Russia could be intent on joining CPEC any time. China, Russia and Pakistan seem equally interested in achieving peace, stability and prosperity in the region by putting an end to the Afghan war. China, Pakistan and Russia are inching closer to finalizing their ultimate plan to achieve peace in Afghanistan, their united mission go far beyond Afghanistan and even the Middle East, as these three countries are poised to bring multipolar world order, ending the America controlled unipolar system.

With the development of major regional initiative of CPEC, Pakistan, Russia and China are inching closer to reforming the world system by decreasing the global role of America and its allies. This paves the way for a multipolar world order, if Russia joins CPEC, it would send clear signal straight to America, telling Donald Trump that China and Russia are gaining serious control over Eurasia. With CPEC, China hopes to challenge American strategic interests in East Asia and further expand its strategic reach to Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East. Being a rich source of benefits for every partner and investor of CPEC, the multibillion dollar project could strengthen economic relations in Asia. Pakistan alone thanks to the massive inflow of foreign investments for CPEC projects could see more than 10% GDP growth rate and 2.5 million job opportunities . CPEC is also set to act as a bridge for China’s ambitious Maritime Silk Route which will link over 3 billion people in Asia, Africa and Europe.

China the world’s fourth biggest oil producer also greatly relies on oil imports, is intent on investing billions of dollars into CPEC because having access to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port would cut the current 13,000 km journey of oil transported to and from China to nearly 2,500 km. Russia the world’s second biggest oil producer has quite a few oil projects in mind for its strategic partner China, and it is also expected to jump head first into CPEC’s oil benefits. China and Russia agreed in 2009 to supply 16 million tons per annum through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline. China wants to use CPEC as a non Malacca mainland trade passage. While China continues to place great importance on the South China Sea, having an alternative mainland trade passage would allow it to trade with its partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa more freely without the US controlling its trade routes through maritime manipulations. With this goal in mind, China has ambitious plans for CPEC, which is set to significantly improve connectivity in the region and thus reform the unipolar world order controlled by America.

With the rapid development of CPEC, Pakistan plays a vital role not only in the region but also in the world as a whole.