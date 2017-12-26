China-Pakistan friendship offers new opportunities

Yao Jing

Ambassador of China

I am very honoured to be appointed as the 17th Ambassador of China to Pakistan. I started my diplomatic career here, and have a soft corner for Pakistan. For the past two decades, I was posted here twice. During the eight years I spent here, I witnessed tremendous changes, development and consolidation of China-Pakistan friendship. Especially when I came here this time, I noticed remarkable improvement in the social environment and people’s livelihood with constant progress of the country. As a Chinese diplomat who always cares and loves Pakistan, I feel truly delighted.

Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties 66 years ago, our two countries have always been together through thick and thin, with our friendship growing day by day. In China, we call Pakistan an “Iron Brother”, reflecting the unique place Pakistan has in our hearts. Our relations always stand at the forefront of the times as a model for state-to-state relationships. In 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan. This visit further enriched our traditional friendship, made new breakthroughs in our practical cooperation, and lifted our relations to a new height.

Currently, our relations are facing new important opportunities. In October this year, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully convened in Beijing. The highlight of this Congress is the establishing of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Over the past five years, China has made historic achievements in its reform, opening up and modernization drive. China’s GDP has surpassed 12 trillion U.S. Dollars, with an average annual growth of 7.1%. China now performs as the main impetus and stabilizer for world economy. China’s development now stands at a new historical starting point. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

In this new era, China will adhere to the concept of innovation, coordination, greenness, openness and shared development. We will continue to promote the coordinated development of economy, politics, culture, society and ecology. By 2020, China will fully develop into a moderately prosperous society. From 2020 to 2035, we will basically realize socialist modernization. From 2035 to the middle of this century, we will build China into a great modern socialist country which is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

In this new era, the most prominent and important concept at the core of China’s diplomacy is to foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind. This is the direction in which we hope to work together with all nations.

This new type of international relations can be explained as “mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation.” These three key phrases show that China has abandoned the traditional law of the jungle by bullying the weak. China will further carry forward its good diplomatic traditions that countries remain equal regardless of their sizes. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is to build a world of “lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, cleanliness and beauty”. This world is aimed to solve the various global challenges our planet faces. It is deeply rooted in the Chinese civilization, which advocates world harmony.

Looking to the future, China has the confidence and ability not only to develop itself, but also to work together with others to achieve common development. China will continue to share its wisdom to explore a better social system, and offer a new path for the modernization of developing countries.

On the road to development, China and Pakistan are always firm partners. Our engineers and technicians joined hands on high mountains and cliffs to build the Karakorum Highway. Our friendship created a miracle across the top of the cloud. Today, following the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, we are unswervingly cooperating on the Belt and Road Initiative. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved tangible results and created a new economic miracle.

In the new era, China will continue to put Pakistan at its priority of neighbouring diplomacy. China’s development will bring more benefit to friendly countries like Pakistan. We are willing to work with Pakistan to step up policy synergy and conduct all-round pragmatic cooperation to strengthen our people-to-people ties, and to enable this region to better benefit from China-Pakistan relations. We will continue to work together to build a China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future, leading the trend of the new type of international relations in the new era.

At this historical starting point, as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, I have deeply felt the heavy responsibility on my shoulders. I look forward to working closely with friends from all circles in Pakistan, to bring more fruits in our relations in the new era.