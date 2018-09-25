China, Pakistan enjoys unanimous position on religious issues: Spokesperson

BEIJING : Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, met with Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri in Islamabad on September 19 and the two sides had a good exchange on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang here on Tuesday at a regular news briefing, when he was asked to comment on a media’s report that the Minister during his meeting with the ambassador had expressed concern about China’s restrictions on Xinjiang Muslims.

The spokesperson said, “The Chinese side appreciates the Pakistani government’s efforts to promote religious harmony. The two sides have unanimous positions on religious issues. The news released by the Pakistan official News Agency on the same day accurately reported the meeting. However, some foreign media have made unfounded and distorted reports on the meeting. The Chinese side firmly opposes this.

The Chinese government has ruled over Xinjiang and established a series of policies and measures to promote stability, promote development, promote unity and promote people’s livelihood in Xinjiang, and safeguard social stability and long-term stability in Xinjiang.

At present, the overall situation of Xinjiang’s society is stable, the economic development momentum is good, and the people of all ethnic groups live in harmony.”

