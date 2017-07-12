China, Pakistan discuss up-gradation, financing for ML-I

Work on CPEC projects progressing positively

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and China have discussed the issues related to the up-gradation and financing for the ML-I. In this regard, the visiting Chinese delegation led by Director General National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Li Xuedoung held detailed discussion with the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

A delegation from Beijing based National Railway Administration (NRA) was also present in the discussion .The agenda of the meeting was to focus on implementation of up gradation of ML-I and methodology of financing.

During the meeting Li Xuedoung said that work on CPEC projects had seen positive progress over the past three years. The M-I up-gradation plan joining Peshawar to Karachi formed a significant part of CPEC’s improvement and it would benefit people especially along the route and contribute to economic and social development of Pakistan.

ML-I is top priority on the working agenda and NDRC takes a complete view of the venture which is a huge up-gradation project, he added. He said that NDRC would make its due contribution to CPEC’s development. According to Kh. Saad Rafique, MLI project will engender employment. It will also speed up the development in the Country.

NDRC and NRA is helping Pakistan Railways in rehabilitation/improvement of existing track that will follow the existing alignment except at locations where sharp curves are to be eased out or eliminated to allow higher speed up to 140 Km/h. This delegation will inspect sections of Lahore-Multan and Lahore- Rawalpindi.

Similarly, in a separate meeting Pakistan Railways, Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and ECO Trade and Development Bank (ECO-TDB) discussed the possibility of financing infrastructure projects along the Pakistani section of Islamabad-Tehran –Istanbul (ITI) route.

One of the proposed projects is the restoration/up gradation of Quetta-Taftan Railway Track (612 km).Kh. Saad Rafique mentioned that this initiative can open a new era for Pakistan Railways as Quetta Taftan is an important section.

Javed Aslam, President of ECO TDB, Ahsan Mangi, Deputy Secretary General Eco, Abid, Secretary Programming IDB and senior officials from Pakistan Railways were also present in the meeting Quetta–Taftan Railway Line, also referred as Main Line 4 or ML-4, begins from Quetta and ends at Koh-e- Taftan. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.