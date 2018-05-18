China, Pakistan agree on bilateral Parliamentary exchanges

Mohammad Arshad

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Thursday, assured Acting Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwala to take up the issue of lowering underground water level in Balochistan with his authorities and during his visit to Quetta next week.

Acting Chairman while responding to Ambassador’s views on installing more plants in Balochistan said that ground water level in Balochistan has gone down dangerously and it will be a huge service to the people of the province if China can cooperate in having water reservoirs and water supply lines.

He has said that the non-availability of water is the single most alarming and damaging problem for the province of Balochistan and support from China in this regard would be welcome.

Both held a meeting here at Parliament House and the Ambassador briefed the Acting Chairman about the visit of Vice Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC and his engagements in Pakistan. They also agreed to make bilateral Parliamentary exchanges as a regular feature between the newly elected Senate of Pakistan and CPPCC of China.

Acting Chairman Senate stressed upon the need of having more bi-lateral Parliamentary exchanges with China at delegation level as well as in form of Committee interactions and friendship groups.