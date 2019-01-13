China-Pak economic corridor

China has been showing a great interest in stability, development and progress of Pakistan by investing lavishly in many projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This project is illustrated as a historic and game changer move for serving the interests of both the countries in a marvellous way and, specially, for serving the prosperity of Pakistan. Some analysts and, specifically, common people of Pakistan and across the region believe that China would seize control of Pakistan under these high investments as East India Company had done to the subcontinent. This belief has been counter argued many times by numerous scholars with significantly calculated measures.

Firstly, the colonial trend has been demolished globally since the past long decades, and global institutions and organizations would never spare such a hostility conducted against any nation and its any territorial integrity. Secondly, China has no any history aligned with such suspicions. China has never made any attempt to colonize a land throughout her long history. Also, friendship with Pakistan paves a lasting way for China to furnish her branded influence and soft corner of peace-loving nation in and across region.

All real grounds highlight the importance of Pakistani territorial integrity for Pakistan and for China, genuinely. Both are working with high technological breakthrough and possibly available resources for the prosperity of the two nations.

FAHAD KHAN

Naudero, Sindh

