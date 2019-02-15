China opposes, slams all forms of terrorism

Shocked over Pulwama attack

Beijing

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang at the regular ministry briefing on Friday condemned the Pulwama attack and said , “We have noted relevant reports and are greatly shocked by this attack.

We express our deep sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and the injured. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and hopes that relevant countries in the region could make joint efforts to combat terrorism and preserve regional peace and security”.

China said that New Delhi didn’t share enough evidence against Azhar to list him a terrorist at the UN.

“China has noted the reports of suicide attack. “We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability,” Geng said.

When asked about China’s stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, Geng repeated what he and his MFA colleagues have said many times before that UN protocols were being followed in this particular case.

“As for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 Committee of Security Council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations”.

“JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner,” Geng said.

