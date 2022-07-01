China opposes India’s plans to hold G20 summit in IIOJK

Beijing: China has expressed opposition to India’s reported plans to hold the 2023 G20 summit in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a regular presser on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China’s position on the issue of Kashmir has been “consistent and clear-cut” – the Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed per the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

Stressing the need for a peaceful resolution to the dispute, Zhao said that the involved parties “avoid unilateral moves” as this might “complicate the situation”.

“Efforts should be made to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultation to maintain regional peace and stability,” Zhao said.

Referring to the significance of the G20 summit, Zhao clarified China’s position and urged everyone to avoid politicizing it.

“The G20 is the premier forum for international economic and financial cooperation. We call on all major economies to focus on the steady recovery of the world economy, avoid politicizing relevant cooperation and make a positive contribution to improving global economic governance,” he said.