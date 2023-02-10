China opposed to defining entire China-U.S. ties by competition: Mao Ning

China on Wednesday urged the United States to view China in an objective and rational way, follow a positive and practical China policy, and work with China to bring bilateral relations back on a track of stable and sound development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the China-related comments in U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address.

China has always believed that China-U.S. relations should not be a zero-sum game where one side out-competes or thrives at the expense of the other, Mao said, adding that their respective success constitutes opportunities rather than challenges to each other, and the world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together.