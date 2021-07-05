China on irreversible course | By Malik M Ashraf

China on irreversible course

OWING to the phenomenal economic resurgence of China over the last three decades, it admittedly has emerged as the second biggest economic power in the world.

The economists and political analysts around the world are unanimous in their view that by 2050 it could attain the status of number one economic and military power.

There is no way it could be stopped from securing that enviable position on the global stage.

Chinese President Xi Jin Ping was right on money when speaking on the eve of centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China in Beijing he said” Era of China being bullied is gone forever. The Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or subjugate us.

Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.

China welcomes helpful suggestions, but will not accept sanctimonious preaching. China will keep promoting community with shared future for mankind. China is committed to world peace, a development and order

. The party has brought about national rejuvenation lifting tens of millions from poverty and altered the landscape of world development. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical course.

China would continue to build a world-class military to defend national interests, so that we are equipped with greater capacity and more reliable means for safeguarding our national sovereignty, security and development interests.

We are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects”.

No one in his right mind can take an issue with the fact that China indeed was poised on the path to become number one power of the world in the near future notwithstanding the strenuous efforts being made by the US and its [Western] allies to reverse that course.

The contain China policy is in full swing. The US in connivance with India, her strategic partner, is also trying to sabotage CPEC through overt and covert means.

The formation of QUAD, a diplomatic and military arrangement viewed as a response to increased Chinese economic and military power, is yet another move to achieve the objectives of that policy.

Initiation of trade war with China and consistent and well-orchestrated efforts to malign her in regards to human rights situation in its Xinjiang province notwithstanding the fact that the Guantanamo Bay was the biggest ever stigma on its human rights credentials, reflected its hypocrisy.

Human rights abuses in Iraq and Afghanistan by the US security forces also do not present US in a better light on the issue.

The reality is the US is trying to divide the world by initiating attempts to re-ignite the cold war not realizing that it would prove inimical to the world peace and security.

The Chinese growth model has proved its superiority over the western models. Elimination of poverty from the country is an unmatched phenomenon.

The economic progress achieved by China has surely given the Chinese leader the chance to revive the old silk route under the BRI initiative with CPEC as its flagship undertaking. This visionary step is the brain child of President Xi.

The thinking underlining the great step is, shared future for mankind which actually makes it more and more acceptable to the global community as is evident from the number of countries and international organizations joining this historical development.

It surely is a better alternative to the existing world economic order orchestrated by the triumphant countries of the World War II which is very much exploitative in nature and has political undertones.

China is looking for a participatory model of development which lays greater emphasis on building the infrastructure in the participating countries which can act as a catalyst for their sustained economic development.

CPEC a flagship project of BRI aims at translating the BRI spirit of regional connectivity and shared economic progress into reality and concrete actions.

It provides a win-win situation for all the regional countries, more so Pakistan which has made a wise decision not only to join it but also to help China in fulfilling the objectives of BRI.

The implementation of this project will have transformational impact on Pakistan’s economy and make it a hub of regional economic activity with perennial economic benefits to the country.

The CPEC has also imparted eternity to the already infallible ties between the two ‘iron brothers’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is rightly the admirer of the Chinese growth model, especially its strategy regarding tackling poverty and is trying to emulate that example in Pakistan.

The US has been persistently trying to pressurize Pakistan to choose between the two countries, a ploy which has been spurned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his interaction with the Chinese media he has clearly spelt out the contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy and new approach to the regional situation.

Friendship and further strengthening the bonds between the two countries is its corner-stone.

Prime Minister without mincing any words said that Pakistan would like to have relations with both China and US without choosing between the two.

Even on Afghanistan he unequivocally rejected the notion of being part of any US effort for war and the possibility of giving bases to her for operations in Afghanistan in the post-withdrawal era.

He reiterated that Pakistan, like the past, will not play favourites in Afghanistan and welcome and support any government chosen by the people of Afghanistan.

The US and its allies must see the ground realities and instead of stopping China in her tracks they should forge cooperative relations with her to make the world a better place free of wars and conflicts.

— The writer is former Director General Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, based in Islamabad.