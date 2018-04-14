China offers hot spring turbine to replace inundated power tech

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A Chinese delegation, during a meeting with Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has showed keen interest in having joint ventures with Pakistan in energy sector.

The delegation headed by Ms. Zhou Jing Deputy Secretary, Huaiyin District Committee, communist party of China, Jinan also included Li Cheng Chairman, China Council of International Trade, Li Qun from Foreign and Overseas Affairs of Jinan Municipal People’s Government and a number of the Chinese government officials.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Senior Vice President of PCJCCI delivered address of welcome to the delegation in company of the Executive Committee Members and the Secretary General of PCJCCI Slahuddin Hanif.

The delegation put forth numerous propositions for the success of CPEC projects and to promote allied investment from Chinese private sector primarily belonging to SMEs with the cooperation of PCJCCI.

During the course of discussion, PCJCCI Senior Vice President presented a Turkish report according to which the vast resources of Hot Springs in Pakistan specially in KPK, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and Kashmir can be used for generating 10,000 MW Hydel Power and in the treatment of skin and joint diseases.

Iqbal Qureshi apprised the members that hot springs reservoirs can be used as a centralized system of house air-conditioning coupled with developing recreational/ medication in those parts of Pakistan.

Endorsing this unique idea Zhou Jing pledged to disseminate this information among all concerned in China to make this idea a success.

She was quite optimistic that some Chinese company will be ready to set up specially designed turbines to initiate pilot projects of 5 to 10 MW hydel power which, if successful, will be emulated for further major power generation units.

Prof Dr. Iqbal Qureshi and Salahuddin Hanif also identified various investment opportunities in other promising sectors of Pakistan including textile, leather, surgical instruments, SEZ development, sports goods, handicrafts, food products, horticulture, floriculture, dairy products and other labor intensive industries.

The head of Chinese delegation invited members of PCJCCI for the upcoming business expo in Jinan to showcase Pakistani Products in order to get repeat orders from China and eventually to reposition Chinese Labour – intensive industry to Pakistan with the collaboration of local Pakistani businessmen.