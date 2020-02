Beijing

China on Thursday reported 73 more deaths from a new virus, raising its total to 563, as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease that led health officials in Asia to quarantine two cruise ships with some 5,400 people on board. The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day. In the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.