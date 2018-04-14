China, Netherlands agree to exploit advantages of complementarities

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China and the Netherlands on Friday agreed to make use of their advantages of complementarities to promote pragmatic cooperation.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made the remarks while holding talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Beijing.

Regarding the Netherlands as an important partner in the European Union (EU), the relations between China and the Netherlands have a sound momentum of development, Li said.

The two countries established a comprehensive partnership that stresses openness and pragmatism in 2014, Li said, expressing that China is willing to work with the Netherlands to strengthen high-level visits and expand cooperation in various areas.

Li said China is ready to give play to the advantages of complementarities to deepen cooperation in agriculture, finance, technology, people-to-people exchanges, and dealing with climate change.

China is willing to import more high-quality agricultural products and high-tech products from the Netherlands, Li said, noting that China welcomes more companies and investment from the Netherlands.

Li also expressed his hope that the Netherlands will actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit the two countries and peoples.

At present, the international political and economic situation faces uncertain and unstable factors, Li said, noting that China hopes that the EU maintains unity and development.

Li said China is willing to work with the Netherlands and the EU to uphold the multilateral trading system, support multilateralism and free trade to promote economic globalization to be more open, inclusive, balanced, and mutually beneficial.

Li said he hopes the Netherlands will play the role of a bridgehead in China-Europe economic cooperation, and promote negotiation on an investment agreement between China and Europe.

Li said China will deepen its opening-up and he hopes that all countries worldwide will become more open to each other to achieve mutual benefits.

Rutte said the current bilateral ties are developing at a high level, and the Netherlands is willing to work with China to strengthen strategic communication and dialogue, and deepen pragmatic cooperation.

The Netherlands firmly supports free trade and opposes protectionism, Rutte said, noting that his country is ready to promote the synergy of development strategies with China. Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. Prior to the talks, Li held a welcoming ceremony for Rutte.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), also met with Rutte on Thursday, and both sides agreed to provide legal guarantees for cooperation between the two countries and jointly promote globalization.